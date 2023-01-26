I can truly say that what I am seeing is something that we warned would happen, says VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, answering journalist’s questions about the situation with Bulgaria after today’s visit to Kisela Voda.
First, what is troubling is the fact that this Government, despite all the concessions, despite all that was requested of this Government, practically conceded everything and signed everything in the interest of preserving its personal positions. We see that the other side, despite all that, enters into a so-called conflict which would put it at the level of a cold war between the two countries, because as far as I understand, the ambassador of our eastern neighbor is not in this country, that is, they kept him there, they did not they sent back, that is, he did not come here where he should perform his ambassadorial position.
The authorities in Sofia justify that as a revolt because of the event that happened in Ohrid. This is so because when one side gives in to everything, kneels, bends its spine, and the other side practically gets everything, that side, in this case Bulgaria, thinks that it is its natural right to get everything she asks for, and we warned about that in the past period that this should not be happening, but unfortunately, we have politically illiterate criminals and corrupt politicians who are literally ready to swallow everything in order to keep their positions and be able to win another tender in private, he said.
But as he emphasized, all this is done at the expense of the Macedonian people, the Macedonian identity and the Macedonian citizens.
Second, you see them functioning as analysts. Both the Government and Stevo Pendarovski are sitting and doing analysis, so you will hear Stevo Pendarovski tell you that this was some kind of conspiracy, that these are some secret services, external influences and factors for the destabilization of Macedonia, and neither one nor the other after the meeting they had, the Security Council at Stevo Pendarovski’s, they did not say who are those foreign services, who are those foreign factors of influence, who are practically the people who want to destabilize Macedonia? You know, they get paid, they enjoy privileges, because the people pay them to provide solutions, to provide answers to questions, and not to comment as analysts. Thirdly, they first started with the thesis that they would declare persona non grata, then they withdrew, waiting for February 4 to come so that incidents would happen, so that those people would provoke and provoke, so from marginal politicians, literally pop politicians, they turned into political heavyweights now with these pings pong stated in public, this Dzhambazki, he doesn’t know what to do anymore, literally like a circus performer in a variety show, he behaves to get some political point, more on the topic of hating the Macedonians, insulting the Macedonians, hating Macedonia, etc. And what did they do with it, literally nothing. That is the theater and show in which they turn the politics in Macedonia. And fourth. What I also want to say is their stupid behavior, which I assume is the result of their enormous corruption and protection of crime in order to stay in those positions for another day, a week, or a month, so that they can get rich on the backs of the people they are ready to swallow everything. And even to sacrifice the people, and even to sacrifice the future of the people just so that they can stay where they are. I am really appalled and I expect that we will hold early parliamentary elections as soon as possible and the people will be able to speak loudly, and I am convinced of that result and the huge victory of VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition that will be led by VMRO-DPMNE. The next government of VMRO-DPMNE will have a difficult task, but not an impossible one, to correct all the mistakes that this criminal and corrupt government of DUI supported by SDSM made, Mickoski said.
