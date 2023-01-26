I can truly say that what I am seeing is something that we warned would happen, says VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, answering journalist’s questions about the situation with Bulgaria after today’s visit to Kisela Voda.

First, what is troubling is the fact that this Government, despite all the concessions, despite all that was requested of this Government, practically conceded everything and signed everything in the interest of preserving its personal positions. We see that the other side, despite all that, enters into a so-called conflict which would put it at the level of a cold war between the two countries, because as far as I understand, the ambassador of our eastern neighbor is not in this country, that is, they kept him there, they did not they sent back, that is, he did not come here where he should perform his ambassadorial position.

The authorities in Sofia justify that as a revolt because of the event that happened in Ohrid. This is so because when one side gives in to everything, kneels, bends its spine, and the other side practically gets everything, that side, in this case Bulgaria, thinks that it is its natural right to get everything she asks for, and we warned about that in the past period that this should not be happening, but unfortunately, we have politically illiterate criminals and corrupt politicians who are literally ready to swallow everything in order to keep their positions and be able to win another tender in private, he said.

But as he emphasized, all this is done at the expense of the Macedonian people, the Macedonian identity and the Macedonian citizens.