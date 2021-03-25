The health of the citizens is the most important thing and is guaranteed by the Constitution as an inviolable physical size. Don’t mind what Zaev says, let the citizens be free, there are no fines for the census, no one can endanger their health, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with TV Sitel.

Mickoski stressed that he was ready to take responsibility for what he said and added that only vaccinated enumerators are allowed to enter homes and that he will not allow talking to non-vaccinated ones.

I choose life, instead of being a prisoner of the political agreement between Zaev-Ahmeti. Citizens must not be hostages of the Zaev-Ahmeti political agreement, I choose health at the expense of that agreement and I urge the citizens to choose health over that political agreement, stressed Mickoski.

He pointed out that this is why VMRO-DPMNE demands that the enumerators be vaccinated and that the census be postponed so as not to endanger the health of the citizens.