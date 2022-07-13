Yes, I know exactly what it says, is the precise answer of the leader of VMRO-DPMNE to the reporter’s question whether he saw exactly what is written in the French proposal.

Yes, I know exactly what it says. If you want me to tell you there are two documents there, one is General Conditions. One is practically the part where the negotiating framework is located, and the other is the document that should be accepted now by our Government. In article 11 of the second document, it is clearly stated that Macedonia will not start negotiations until the Constitution is changed, and in point 14 the European Commission welcomes the protocol of the second intergovernmental conference between Macedonia and Bulgaria. Just so you know what it is, it is part of the bilateral agreement between Macedonia and Bulgaria, Article 12 of that Agreement where the state undertakes to hold an intergovernmental conference once a year and a protocol is signed at that intergovernmental conference. This protocol, the second, contains history, revision of the textbooks, erasure of the monuments. We need to erase from our monuments that we were under fascist occupation by the Bulgarians, that is, the allies of fascist Germany here in Macedonia. More than 7,200 Jews were deported from Macedonia to Treblinka during World War II. We need to erase that this nation, a libertarian nation, fought for an independent state against the fascist occupier. This will be the modified proposal and that is why we are against it, because we will not talk about the rule of law, we will not talk about a better economy, we will not talk about the fight against crime and corruption, we will not talk about stronger institutions. We will talk about whether Goce Delcev was Bulgarian or Macedonian, whether the Ilinden Uprising was Macedonian or Bulgarian, whether we erased that monument, we didn’t erase the other monument, etc. That is the essence, that is why we are against it. And we are the only country, the only country that has such conditions in its negotiating framework, in addition to the Copenhagen conditions and in addition to the conditions defined by the stabilization and association process. That’s why we are against it.