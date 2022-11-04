The visit of the vice president of Bulgaria Ilijana Iotova to Bitola today is welcome if it is with honest intentions, and I would not like to believe that it is a provocation, said today the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski.

I would not like to believe that it is a provocation. Macedonia is a free country, we are a hospitable people and everyone who comes with honest, good intentions will be welcomed. We can only give them a hand and make their stay here as nice as possible, regardless of whether they are the vice president of Bulgaria or another country. As long as they have honest intentions they are welcome. If there is no honest intention and if this visit is used for political provocation, then it should be condemned by the authorities, by the citizens of Bitola, and by all political and social actors. But I am confident and hope that the visit is of a private nature and is with good intentions, and not with the intention of provoking a scandal and a reaction by this peace-loving people, said Mickoski in response to a journalist’s question about the visit of the Bulgarian vice president Iotova, who is coming to Bitola on a private visit with her own agenda when November 4 – the day of the city’s liberation – is observed.