Mickoski on IPSOS polls: The people clearly say who they trust more! Macedonia 09.08.2022 / 21:45 According to IPSOS polls, VMRO-DPMNE as an independent party would have twice more support than SDSM in the next elections. The people clearly say who they trust more!, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook. pollHristijan Mickoski Comments are closed for this post.
