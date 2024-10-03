Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that they are giving the state public prosecutor a chance to prove himself, since he was elected by the previous parliamentary majority.

In an interview for Channel 5, when asked about the bribe that was offered to him for the third section of the railway to Bulgaria, he said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is currently conducting an investigation against an NN person.

He added that one only needs to look at who were the subcontractors of the projects and everything will become clear.

“We should ask ourselves what happened to Section 1 and Section 2. Because this is about Section 3. To make it clearer for the citizens, the railway is in three parts. And one does not need to be very smart and insightful, he just needs to see the subcontractors who are there and he will connect them all”, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

Mickoski did not answer whether he was summoned or gave a statement about the bribe.

Otherwise, this ten-year project, which has been promised by every government since independence, should finish when the last 23 kilometers are built. According to the calculation, one kilometer of railway line according to this tender should cost 24 million euros.

On the other hand, the speed with which the trains should move will be from 60 to 80 kilometers per hour. In the last few years, due to the inactivity of the project that already received European ares, and the country did not use them, penalties in the amount of 4.6 million euros were paid from the state treasury.

The president of SDSM, Venko Filipce, called the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office to start a procedure regarding the statement of the Prime Minister and leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, that he was offered a bribe.

Mickoski stated on August 27 that it was offered to him in connection with a tender procedure for the railway to Bulgaria, part of Corridor 8.