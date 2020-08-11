The situation is sad, you remember they were calming us down that everything was under control, and that the people should not worry. And today we heard from the ministry that in fact the passengers, the majority of the passengers on that plane were people with Kosovo passports. They were not Macedonian. And that was a mitigating circumstance. There were only two Macedonians, and more than 70 were people with Kosovo passports. So how did those people from Kosovo come here in Macedonia? How did they cross the border? How did they pass airport control, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski asked on Tuesday.

That is the question and that is why today we are record holders. That is why Macedonian citizens are in a cage today, including September, and cannot travel to EU countries. And these are the policies. And I will not be surprised if this cage continues until the end of 2020. These are the policies we must defeat, Mickoski said.

