Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that Macedonia still needs to have an interlocutor in Bulgaria, in order to move forward with resolving the dispute that blocks Macedonia’s EU accession.

I don’t know if there’s some progress. There is no change in our positions because they are based on principles and arguments.

We’ve said that a hundred times. If there is a will, there is a way, but it’s not only up to us. It takes two to tango, sometimes maybe more. But, in this case, we need to have an interlocutor who is prepared to talk. We are ready, we are presenting our positions everywhere and we will continue to do so, Mickoski said, announcing two upcoming visits to Brussels in December.

Bulgaria remains without a fully legitimate Government after yet another inconclusive round of elections.