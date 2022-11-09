During today’s visit to the municipality of Zelenikovo, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, answering a journalist’s question regarding the new head of the public prosecutor’s office, emphasized that it is an open secret that this represents another party – political agreement in the government, but immediately after the changes, this process will be revised by the new VMRO-DPMNE government and both the prosecutor’s office and the judiciary will be freed from party political contracts and restraints.

Well, it’s an open secret that this represents another party-political agreement in the government, but it’s also an open secret that there were two currents, one for one, the other for the other, so this one won and so on, partisanship continues, so the next poll will not trust in the judiciary and prosecution will be 8 percent, it will be one, two or three percent. I guess it is these few families who are in power today from both DUI and SDSM, it is sad that the institutions that should be the bearers of justice, the prosecution and the judiciary, continue to be divided, and immediately after the changes this process will be revised by the new VMRO-DPMNE government and the prosecutor’s office and the judiciary will be freed from party-political agreements and party-political restraints, stressed Mickoski.