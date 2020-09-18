For three years the whole public has been witnessing the most brutal black campaign against me. Full of lies, fabrications and slander, aided by a bunch of media outlets paid with mafia money, some blackmailed for their freedom, whose task is to divert attention from the sale of sacred things, crime and lack of results that will improve lives of the citizens, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski wrote Friday on Facebook in relation to the so-called “Gym” case after the Prosecutor’s Office informed that it will not act on it.

Their prosecution, not finding anything negative in my behavior, informed today that there will be no “Gym” case, that no rules have been violated, or negligent actions, despite the entire brutal lying of SDSM before the elections on this topic, Mickoski said.

