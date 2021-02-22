VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski responded to the apparent flight of former security chief Saso Mijalkov. “I said it long ago, here, the mafia has its own state. They hit rock bottom and now they are digging further down. The Government needs to resign now!”.

The former secret police chief is missing since yesterday evening, when officers were sent to issue him with a house arrest order, as he is due to be sentenced in one of the numerous cases the Zaev regime initiated against him and other former VMRO-DPMNE officials later this week. Mijalkov has been operating in a de-facto political and business coalition with Zaev for years, after helping him get to 81 votes in Parliament for the imposed name change. Most recently, Mijalkov has been helping Zaev politically by trying to create a faction in VMRO and plotting for the ouster of Mickoski as leader.