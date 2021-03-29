After he got Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to give up on his plan for a “corona census” in April, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said that the agreement will help protect public health.
The last thing we needed right now is naked politics. Every life matters and should be protected, Mickoski said, as Zaev agreed to have the census postponed for September.
Regarding the notion that the opposition parties will be “constructive” in the Parliament, Mickoski said that the ratio in the Parliament remains the same and it dictates that the main policies need to be agreed between the main parties before they are put to vote. Zaev only has 62 votes and his coalition is unable to pass any legislation.
If the Government is constructive, the opposition will be as well. These two issues are interlinked, Mickoski added. The agreement reached today is that the VMRO group in Parliament works with the Zaev led majority on bills that are important to fighting the pandemic, protectign the economy and EU integration. “We agreed to unblock all bills linked to the EU reform process and the EU integration, and all bills linked to the economy, so that financial aid arrives where it is needed”.
