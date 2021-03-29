After he got Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to give up on his plan for a “corona census” in April, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said that the agreement will help protect public health.

The last thing we needed right now is naked politics. Every life matters and should be protected, Mickoski said, as Zaev agreed to have the census postponed for September.

Regarding the notion that the opposition parties will be “constructive” in the Parliament, Mickoski said that the ratio in the Parliament remains the same and it dictates that the main policies need to be agreed between the main parties before they are put to vote. Zaev only has 62 votes and his coalition is unable to pass any legislation.