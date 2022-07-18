Hristijan Mickoski, leader of VMRO-DPMNE, believes that the protocol with which Macedonia will have to fulfill Bulgarian wishes opens the door for negotiations for Albania, but not for our country. According to him, it is a diplomatic knockout and capitulation. He pointed out that the start of the negotiations would require a change to the Constitution and the inclusion of the Bulgarians, and this would not be allowed by VMRO-DPMNE. With this, Mickoski believes that it will be possible to change the negotiating framework, before it is adopted.

That protocol opened the door for negotiations for Albania, but partially closed it for Macedonia. As Genchovska said, the real Intergovernmental Conference will not be held now, but with a change in the Constitution. And VMRO-DPMNE is the guarantor that this will not happen, because the government does not have two-thirds majority in the Parliament. Genchovska gave an example that she does not recognize the Macedonian language, will we answer that we do not recognize the Bulgarian language? Genchovska demands that the Bulgarians be included the Constitution, and demands that we renounce the Macedonians in Bulgaria. Is that reciprocity? I can give other examples. But essentially we are talking about a diplomatic knockout for Macedonia. There is a European future for the citizens of Albania, not for the citizens of Macedonia, Mickoski said.

He claims that they will stand by the request to change the Negotiating Framework.