51 people died from the coronavirus, and Zaev says he he felt responsibility. Whose responsibility it is if not yours? The cemetery is full, the souls are empty. This number would have been lower if there there were vaccines on time. But the commissions were more important to them. Resignation of the mafia government, then responsibility and normalization. Everyone according to the deserved, peace and opportunities for the people, responsibility for the criminals. There is no escape!, said Mickoski.