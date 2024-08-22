There are on-going consultations about open diplomatic positions, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. He pointed out to the discrepancy in the size of some embassies, noting that Macedonia has only two diplomats in DC, but 12 in the OSCE mission in Vienna.

If the US is our strategic partner, we should act like that, show tha in practice, Mickoski said, while accusing the previous Government of fully politicizing the Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile Ambassador to the UN Ljubomir Frckoski announced his resignation. The scandalous former Interior Minister was accused of serious financial mismanagement in the mission, which he partially owned up to. Foreign Minister Mucunski said that he still hasn’t met with Frckoski to discuss the allegations because he was evoking his poor health.