VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski thanked all citizens who came out to vote today, noting that the intimidation the Zaev regime engaged in could only be defeated with large turnout.

I used my right to vote and I want to express my gratitude to all teh citizens who also came out today, for taking their fate in their hands. This is the only way to put an end to this apathy, this hopelessness that envelops our country. All that we saw over the past days, all these irregularities, pressure, threats, blackmail, bribes, it can only be overcome with massive turnout. That is why I call on you all to come out and vote, and to reverse all the mistakes of the past period, Mickoski said while voting.

Because of the strict ban on political reporting on the day of the elections, we are publishing his statement after the voting ended.