Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with Hungarian Prime Miniser Viktor Orban during the summit of the European Political Community in London. The meeting comes days after Mickoski and Orban concluded a special financial partnership between the two countries, which leads to an initial Hungarian loan of 500 million EUR to Macedonia.

On the sidelines of the summit in London I met Hungarian Prime Minister Orban. We discussed Macedonia’s EU integration path and the future steps with Hungary, which is holding the European Union Presidency. Our good bilateral relations will continue to advance in the areas of economy and energy. I also expressed my gratitude for the coopration and support from Hungary so far. We will continue to work with dedication in the interest of our citizens, Mickoski said in a social media comment.