The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, answering a journalist’s question during his visit to the Municipality of Jegunovce, emphasized that the government should explain why it rejects the proposed plan for dealing with the energy crisis and whether tenders, business deals or private contracts might be involved.

Mickoski pointed out that the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE remains in order to ensure stable production of electricity for households and industry which is supplied through EVN HOME, but also heating the buildings and homes of those who are users of central heating in Skopje.

So far, the government has refused to do so. Why does it refuse to save 300 million euros, why does it refuse to have a larger domestic electricity production, why does it refuse to have a larger Gross Domestic Product, and why does it refuse to have no increase in heating and electricity bills? The government should give an answer to that, maybe it’s a tender again, maybe it’s some kind of business deal, maybe some private agreement, the answer to all this should be given by the government, emphasizes Mickoski.

We, as VMRO-DPMNE, said Mickoski, stand by our proposal, the positions we proposed, and the technical solution we proposed, with the note that time is passing, October 15 is close to what can be expected with the temperatures and there will be a need to start heating in Skopje earlier.