Prime Minister Hristian Mickoski expressed his judgment about, as he says, the cowardly attempt to assassinate the former President of America, Donald Trump, who is also a candidate for the future president of this country. He wrote in his post on social networks:

In these moments of sadness, shock and concern of the American people, as President of the Government, I express the highest condemnation for the cowardly attempt to assassinate the candidate for President Donald Trump.

At the same time, I wish President Trump and the injured citizens a speedy recovery and healing.

Our thoughts and prayers are with President Trump, his family and the American people.

Some of the users of social networks reacted that Trump is not the president, but a former president, to which Mickoski’s team responded: