VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, spoke Monday in an interview with TV “Klan” about the political situation in the country, the unstable parliamentary majority, the criminal affairs of the government, as well as the non-procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

Mickoski emphasized that the elected representatives in the Parliament, ie the MPs, should be servants of the citizens, because the citizens expect solutions from them for their problems.

What happened in the past few days in the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia, including yesterday when MPs infected with the coronavirus were brought to the Parliament, is a violation of the law and showing total neglect of the health and lives of all present in the parliamentary seats, said Mickoski.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE points out that while the MPs from the ruling majority staged a circus in front of the TV screens, at the same time a huge number of families expected to be given state aid, which will help them make ends meet.