VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with Al Jazeera that the unification of VMRO-DPMNE with the Alliance for Albanians and Alternative coalition was aimed at building a common state in which all citizens will be satisfied, because as he said people have had enough of creating divisions and artificial conflicts.

The challenges that occurred with the Covid pandemic made us all think a little of what was in the past, unlike the party and political elite that currently runs Macedonia, which is still stuck in crime. But, in general, humanity, even here in Macedonia, things are changing and the way of life and the way of thinking and I believe that people are tired of creating artificial conflicts, they just want to see a future and see hope, said Mickoski.

That was the motive and the reason we as the largest political force in Macedonia to sit down together with the Alliance for Albanians and Alternative coalition led by Ziadin Sela and Afrim Gashi to discuss the future, Mickoski added in the interview. He explained that their meetings focused on how to build a common state that everyone will love and respect regardless of ethnicity or religion.