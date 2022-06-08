When asked about his position on the daily increase of gasoline prices and the announced increase of electricity prices, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, said that the vast majority of citizens are finding it harder to live, and the government unfortunately shows muscle by hitting the standard of citizens directly and not accepting the proposals of VMRO-DPMNE to reduce excise and taxes.

Our position on this issue is that the people are living harder and harder, I would say. The vast majority, hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens are starving. We have been warning about this for a long time, but unfortunately there were no real and serious measures by this irresponsible and criminal government to prevent all this. We also submitted laws in the Parliament to reduce the excise, taxes, etc., but all that was rejected by this self-proclaimed government which, in order to show some muscle, directly hits the standard of the citizens, pointed out Mickoski.

He once again called on the Government to show responsibility and propose tax reduction, and VMRO-DPMNE will unconditionally support in Parliament those laws that will improve the quality of life of citizens.