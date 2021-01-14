The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, stressed Thursday in an interview with TV Sitel while all countries around Macedonia started vaccination, our Government lags behind with the procurement of vaccines.

As Mickoski emphasizes, due to the incompetence of the government, human lives are lost, instead of being saved as soon as possible.

Everyone around us is getting vaccinated, I want to get vaccinated, but I do not have the option. There are people who do not want to get vaccinated and I respect that, because they have their own opinion, but I am one of those who want to get vaccinated. We need vaccines now, in January, February, March for those who want to get vaccinated, and not in December when they will expire, said Mickoski.

Regarding the excuses of the government that they were waiting for the COVAX program or for help from EU members, Mickoski asks why then only Macedonia waits, while everyone else is getting vaccinated.