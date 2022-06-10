Petkov’s three demands are more radical than Karakacanov’s, because he says the Declaration of the Parliament which if you look at it is assimilative and hegemonic, then the Bulgarians in the Constitution and finally says the Good Neighborly Agreement, said VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, answering a reporter’s question after Friday’s press conference.

Mickoski stressed that there is no normal person who will accept these demands of Petkov who with ultra radical nationalism is just trying to stay in power in Bulgaria.

I do not know who normal in Macedonia will accept that. I do not know if there is such a person, and even those who we think are completely absent when it comes to national interests, even they cannot accept those demands. What I see now is an attempt by Petkov to maintain a coalition in Bulgaria with ultra-radical nationalism, it can be seen that the man is politically wandering. From a liberal who presented himself to us here that he has open understandings that he sees the European perspective, so far he has been making ultra-nationalist demands, Mickoski said.

Mickoski stressed that Petkov’s demands are unacceptable for VMRO-DPMNE and that guarantees are needed from Bulgaria that there will be no open issues, but also to annul the declaration voted in the Bulgarian Parliament.

Mickoski pointed out that until then there is no point in holding negotiations, ie that after this statement he sees no reason why we are negotiating with Bulgaria.