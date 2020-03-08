In the first 100 days we will intervene in the law, which will allow medical staff, physicians, technical staff together with physicians apart from public health services to be able to provide private health services. And vice versa, private healthcare providers to be able to provide public health services.

This was stated by Hristijan Mickoski, leader of VMRO-DPMNE at Sundays’s press conference, where he announced a package of measures to revitalize Macedonian healthcare system.

We are committing ourselves to a renewal that will allow us to establish a dignified guaranteed salary for residents and paid duty. By doing so, we will protect their standard, and at the same time encourage them to develop. Those who represent the future of Macedonian health must be happy and well paid for their work. We are committing ourselves to a renewal through which we will build a patient-centered healthcare. That is why we will adopt a National Health Strategy, Mickoski said.

