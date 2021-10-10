Politicians should be a mirror of the people. They should be people with virtue, honor, ready to lead and fight for their own people, said Hristijan Mickoski at Saturday’s rally in Veles.

People whose keep their promises, and who know what they are saying and doing. These should not be people that the people is ashamed of, they should not be people who will make gaffes every day and everyone and the whole world will laugh and make fun of them, people that you are ashamed of, says Mickoski.

President Mickoski added that the current mayor has implemented only one project and that is cleaning the parking lot in Veles, so that, as he said, the government can can park its Bentley and Maybach vehicles.