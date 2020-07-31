The political crisis and the difficult post-election coalition talks are distracting the country from issues that really matter to the citizens, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, pointing to the continuing bad handling of the coronavirus epidemic and the economic decline.

We talk about possible coalitions, forming a new majority in Parliament, but we fail to pay attention to what is really pushing our country into the abyss. The healthcare crisis caused by Covid-19, the growing number of deaths, the economic crisis that is dragging us deeper and deeper, the poverty and poor living standards. Politics are defocusing us from the real issues we have. The economic and healthcare crises are more than crucial at the moment, Mickoski said.