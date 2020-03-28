Opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski praised the work of Interior Minister Nake Culev, the highest level VMRO-DPMNE representative that remains in the Government.

He is the only member of Government you can see touring the streets, the police check-points, in the first battle lines in Debar and the border crossings. Unfortunately he is not included in the preparation of health policies or economic policies. We offered two of our representatives to take part in the work on economic measures, but our initial meeting with the ruling party ended poorly, with no conclusions being made, Mickoski said.

Culev himself complained that he is cut off from the work of the Government, even though he leads one of the most important departments. VMRO-DPMNE has several representatives in the Government as part of the pre-election agreement. SDSM unilaterally removed one of the top opposition officials – Labour and Welfare Minister Rasela Mizrahi, but Culev and the deputy ministers for finance, agriculture and public administration remain in place.