Thank you for your interest, today we are here in Prilep, the city of heroes, we will also have a central rally here in Prilep on Monday. What I want to say today in Prilep is that Prilep does not deserve this difficult everyday life, painful everyday life, this difficult political swamp that is lived by Prilep and the people of Prilep, the leader of VMRO- DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said on Saturday.

That is why we are here to convey our message to the people of Prilep that they should not be disappointed, they should not despair, the best years are yet to come for Prilep, with the new mayor Dr. Borce Jovceski. We expect a great victory of Dr. Borce Jovceski here in the first round, on October 17, and then normally a lot of work because there are many things that need to be fixed that were done wrong in the past four years which were unworthy for Prilep and for the people of Prilep. From what I could hear today from the people of Prilep, life is really hard, people are dissatisfied with this everyday life, they give support, the apathy that rules throughout Macedonia is also reflected here in Prilep, says Mickoski.

He adds that, but that is why there are here to send a message that the future is coming, that change, projects and victories are here. And that together on October 17, we should create a new common prosperous future that will open opportunities for all citizens, including Prilep and the people of Prilep.