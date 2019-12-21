For his program after the April 2020 elections, which the opposition expects to win, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristiajn Mickoski promised restoration of justice in Macedonia, principled politics and changing the rotten system.

We will bring justice and we will fight against the mafia which is dragging us down. We have innocent men in prison, patriots arrested only for loving Macedonia. There are people who have robbed a convenience store serving long sentences while the crooks who are enriching themselves on the back of the people are portrayed as success stories. Enough. There will be absolute and merciless justice, Mickoski said.

The elections are scheduled and to a large extent caused by the complete break-down in the judiciary, which is involved in major corruption scandals. Mickoski warned that both the current Government led by outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, but also the officials appointed by VMRO-DPMNE will be faced with scrutiny and will be held responsible for any trespasses.

Discussing his promise for principled politics, Mickoski named the bilingualism law which Zaev is imposing on the country in a push to win the Albanian votes, as well as Zaev’s campaign of political persecution and abuse of the judiciary to go after the opposition.

Principles mean that we will refrain from the politics of low passions and we will work on concrete projects. The law on the use of languages won’t help us built the highway to the Blace crossing with Kosovo, or have a sewage line in Aracinovo. Zaev’s persecution did not put the actual criminals behind bars. His Euro-optimism didn’t help our country get closer to the EU. Joining the EU means respecting principles, it means working hard and I’m ready for that task, Mickoski added.

And for his third plank following the expected electoral win, the VMRO leader said that Macedonia will undergo changes.