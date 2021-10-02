During the large pre-election VMRO-DPMNE rally in Tetovo, party leader Hristijan Mickoski promised that he will ensure criminal accountability for the devastating fire in the Covid hospital in this city that killed 14 people. The Zaev regime is trying hard to shift blame for the disaster and to buy time until after the local elections, as Zaev is trying to postpone the removal of his Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce.

Fourteen people were burnt alive here in Tetovo. They lost their lives in the modular Covid hospital where they went to seek treatment from the pandemic. And now, instead of seeing those responsible in handcuffs, we see them act like clowns for the amusement of their few clapping supporters at their election rallies. I promise to you that truth will be exposed and investigated, and the guilty parties will be brought before the face of justice. I promise a fair and transparent judicial procedure that will determine who is responsible, Mickoski told the gathered supporters in Tetovo. He especially condemned the decision of Minister Filipce to lead pre-election rallies for the SDSM party, even as he is under investigation for the fire.

VMRO-DPMNE supports its coalition partners in the mayoral race in Tetovo, as part of a broader arrangement in the local elections.