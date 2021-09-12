VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, informed at Sunday’s press conference that on Tuesday, during the regular session in the Parliament, the opposition party will submit a proposal for dismissal of Health Minister Venko Filipce and Deputy Minister Ilir Hasani.

The two officials submitted their resignations after the fire in the Tetovo modular hospital, but Prime Minister Zoran Zaev does not accept them for now and says that the investigation should be completed first. According to VMRO-DPMNE, that is just a game in front of the public.

The first step is we give a deadline to the Minister and others to submit the resignations to Parliament until early Tuesday morning. A new session is scheduled for the same day. If they are not submitted, we will submit a proposal to Parliament for dismissal of the minister and the deputy minister, said Mickoski.

He added that the competent body for submitting the resignations is the Parliament, and Zaev does not intend to submit the offered resignations there.