At tonight’s Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, the party leader Hristijan Mickoski proposed to the members to convene an extraordinary congress, but such a proposal was rejected.

As VMRO-DPMNE says, Mickoski addressed the members of the Central Committee on the overall management of the party from all aspects and an open discussion was held.

He proposed an extraordinary congress due to the requests of former members and officials to change the leadership due to the poor election results, but that request was rejected by the highest body between the two congresses – the Central Committee.