The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in Friday’s interview with the “360 degrees” show proposed reducing the number of MPs in the Parliament from 120 to 90, an introducing an electoral model with one constituency.
Mickoski says that this will reduce the number of privileged MPs, and thus the frustration of the citizens, which he claims is now too big.
We want to propose a concept to reduce the number of MPs from 120 to 90, similar to the Slovenian concept, as well as the introduction of one constituency. This bulky system of 120 MPs is too big, it seems too frustrating for the citizens, the costs are too high, the accumulated power is too big. By reducing the number of MPs to 90, the number of privileged MPs will be reduced. We are also in favor of introducing a single constituency, because there were other political parties that support that concept. We are ready for this concept, said Mickoski.
Comments are closed for this post.