During the raid on the Albanian mafia compounds in Aracinovo, police seized a significant quantity of explosives. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the cache was sufficient to blow up the Government building or the Parliament.

We witnessed a robust action of the Interior Ministry to dismantle a criminal group operating in the city of Skopje that was untouchable for the authorities for years, Mickoski said.

The raids targetted the Belanoca/Baron group, that operates in Skopje’s northern and eastern districts.