VMRO-DPMNEPresident Hristijan Mickoski met with supporters in Prilep today as he pledged to put an end to the rampant levels of crime and corruption after the elections on April 12.

Our people are revolted by Zoran Zaev’s hybrid regime and Prilep has not been imune to the high levels of corruption, that rank us among the worst countries in the Balkans. We all agree that this can’t go on. We need a renewal of Macedonia and Prilep will be on the right, the winning side, Mickoski said.

During his stay in Prilep he also visited a major local employer, the Vitaminka company. During the meeting with the board, Mickoski said that ending the reign of corruption in Macedonia is the only way to ensure economic growth.