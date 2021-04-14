The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, believes that the resignation of Dragi Raskovski from the post advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office is only the first moral act, after which the entire Government should resign. In a statement to the media, he also commented that Raskovski could not afford to drive SUV worth 70-80,000 euros and build haciendas with his salary.

The entire criminal government should resign, not just Raskovski. He should have been where he belongs a long time ago, and that is in prison. An official with a salary of several hundred euros or a university professor cannot own and build haciendas of thousands of square meters, go on luxury vacations in the midst of a pandemic and tell us that the arrangements were cheap, to drives new jeeps worth 70-80 000 euros, if they are his, such information was published in the media. If confirmed as true, this is another shame of this government, said Mickoski.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE says that if Raskovski has increased his property several times, one can only imagine what is happening with the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and other officials.