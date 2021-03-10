VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski informed the public that he is slowly recovering from Covid-19, two weeks after he was first diagnosed.

Mickoski had to be treated at the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje, and said that the past 12 days were difficult. In a social media post, he expressed gratitude to the doctors and nurses in the clinic.

Mickoski also announced that he will continue to demand accountability from the Zaev regime, which failed badly at providing coronavirus vaccines for the public. Macedonia has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe as the Government initially rejected offers from Russia and China and focused only on Western manufacturers, only to be forced to turn to the East after being unable to secure a deal with Pfizer.