It is time for the government, which is afraid, and the president, which is very afraid, to support this process, not to obstruct it now through Talat Xhaferi in the Parliament. But they should first allow those 150,000 citizens’ signatures to be collected, and then hold the Referendum, where the citizens will be able to express their will. Then we will see what that proportion will be, whether it is like this or the other way around, stated the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, answering a journalist’s question during a visit to the municipality of Sopiste.

Mickoski added that the reality that the citizens will choose will have to be accepted, therefore it is necessary to have a Referendum and elections.

That’s why I’m calling on them to be encouraged and come out and support such a referendum, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE.

He pointed out that good neighborly relations are the top priority of VMRO-DPMNE and of Macedonia. But in the Good Neighborly and Friendship Agreement itself, there is nothing from good neighborly, nor friendly relations in the past two and a half to three years by the eastern neighbor.