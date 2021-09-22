VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with TV Shenja that the process of reforms in the party ends with the upcoming local elections.

The reform in VMRO-DPMNE literally ends with these local elections, Mickoski said.



He says that personnel changes have been made at almost all levels in the party, mentioning the large number of new MPs, the people who make up the councilor lists in the local elections, as well as the changes made in the VMRO-DPMNE municipal committees across the country.

Mickoski made a comparison with the ruling SDSM, noting that “there are still characters who are associated with the transition and the past.”