Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he read the letter sent by DUI leader Ali Ahmeti, in which the former warlord issues warnings about the stability in Macedonia. Ahmeti insists that the stability is threatened by steps such as the decision of the Constitutional Court to quash the much criticized process of dividing public sector jobs according to the ethnicity of the applicant.

The judges of the Court were elected by SDSM and DUI. Ahmeti also asks that I intervene with the judges over their upcoming decision on the law on the use of languages, because their decision can destabilize the country. The public can judge if this requests deserves an answer, Mickoski said, adding that the executive Government will not interferen in the work of a separate branch of Government.

“I understand that DUI see things through the lens of influencing judges and prosecutors, but I have no intention to do so”, Mickoski added.