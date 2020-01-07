The main Christmas event took place at St. Clement of Ohrid church in Skopje, where the liturgy is served by the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia, HH Stefan. The liturgy was also attended by Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs Bujar Osmani, Minister of Health Venko Filipce and VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.

VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski congratulated all Orthodox believers on New Year and Christmas holidays and wished them good health, prosperity, success and happiness in their families.