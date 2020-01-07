The main Christmas event took place at St. Clement of Ohrid church in Skopje, where the liturgy is served by the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia, HH Stefan. The liturgy was also attended by Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs Bujar Osmani, Minister of Health Venko Filipce and VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.
VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski congratulated all Orthodox believers on New Year and Christmas holidays and wished them good health, prosperity, success and happiness in their families.
Behind us is a year of defeats, a year of victories follows. What I want to send as a Christmas message to the Christian believers and all other citizens of the Republic of Macedonia is to respect each other, to understand each other, because self-respect is what makes us richer. Everything else will come to you. Respect, love, there is hope for our Macedonia, and hope is yet to come, said Mickoski.
Comments are closed for this post.