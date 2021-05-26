250 thousand euros for Vice from Rek Bitola is the name of the new affair that the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickosk revealed at Wednesday’s press conference. The affair, as he pointed out, involves extortion-racketeering of funds from the “Rubiton Bitola” company, which won the public contract for coal mining in REK Bitola.

The case is revealed through public confession and testimony of the owner of the company. The company receives the contract in a regular way, after which Vasko Kovacevski, director of REK, contacts the owner of the contractor, after which he forces him to cancel the contract and the one that Rubiton already got to be handed over to SV Invest, owned by Stole Cifligaroski.

The owner of Rubiton says that there is no legal possibility for that, after which Kovacevski organizes a meeting with Vice Zaev in Strumica, in Hotel Park. The meeting is canceled, and Vice Zaev contacts the owners of the company and tells them that he will send Goran Krstev from Total Engineering, otherwise pardoned together with Zoran Zaev over the Global case, to agree on the matter. The demands were for Rubiton to do the job, and 250 thousand euros to go to Vice Zaev, in cash. That amount was much higher than the possible earnings. The owners of Rubiton did not respond to the calls of Goran Krstev, after which Vice threatens them that they will lose their job. After a series of labyrinths, the company loses the job from REK and suffers damage of 30 million denars, for which VMRO-DPMNE once warned publicly at press conferences about the forcible entry of the company SV Invest and about the famous Villa Park, where Vice Zaev was collecting money from the racket, said Mickoski.

He pointed out that the damaged parties reported the case to the police, after which a report was prepared to the Public Prosecutor’s Office signed by Laze Velkovski.

The part where Vice Zaev is mentioned mysteriously disappears on the already signed report. It is an additional scandal and speaks of a connection between the Public Prosecutor’s Office and Vilma Ruskoska, the Ministry of Interior, Laze Velkovski and the staff of Oliver Spasovski. The case is placed in a drawer, said Mickoski.

He also pointed out the missing part:

Mickoski presented to the reporters both minutes of the statements of the damaged party, one with the name of Vice, the other without the name of Vice.