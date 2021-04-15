At Thursday’s press conference, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski revealed the “Mafia 2” affair, which refers to the preparation and issuance of personal documents to same persons with different personal identification numbers in Macedonia. In addition to the Mafia affair, where government structures issued travel documents and identification documents to criminal structures, in this affair it can be seen that same people have two different personal identification numbers.

According to the information we received, in Macedonia there are over 20,000 people who have at least two personal identification numbers. A person with two personal ID numbers is twice on the voter list. With dual identity, those people can abuse state institutions, banks… said Mickoski.

According to the documents presented by Mickoski, the “Mafia 2” affair reveals that a person with two personal ID numbers once appears in the voter list with their real name and real address, and the second time they are registered as another person in another municipality.