VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski assessed the meeting with Ali Ahmeti DUI President and outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s coalition partner as brief and successful, who is obliged to announce the names of his proposed ministers to the largest government participants.

We discussed the profile and biography of a possible personnel solution that we are proposing as interim minister in the interim government. We informed the DUI leadership about our proposal. I expect a successful meeting with the outgoing prime minister and we will announce the name immediately after that meeting, said Mickoski.