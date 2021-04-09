VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski announced that the party will continue with its revelations about the criminal connections of the Zaev regime. The party is currently holding daily press conferences during which it presents evidence how top regional mobsters and hitmen were given Macedonian passports and other travel documents.

Over the past days I’m receiving threats from unknown phone numbers, calling on me to stop and threatening my life and the lives of my family. That will not discourage me in the fight against this criminal Government. I took up this job and I stand at the helm of VMRO-DPMNE because I’m determined that we will clear out these criminal structures once and for all. Macedonia must be lifted to its feet, Mickoski said during a TV interview on Thursday.

He announced that the party will continue with its revelations in the coming days.