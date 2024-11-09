Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he remains optimistic following his meetings with world leaders in the past months, where he discussed Macedonia’s stalled EU accession path. Regarding recent comment from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who called on Macedonia to amend its Constitution as the previous Government pledged to do, Prime Minister Mickoski noted that she has to be accepted by all EU member states in her re-election process.

Members of the European Parliament from our eastern neighbor had to vote for her as well, and I see these messages through that lens. I’m certain that in the coming period, through mutual discussions, we will finally ensure Macedonia enters the EU as a full member, after two and a half decades of waiting. That we will be valued on the basis of our achievements and competence, and not based on bilateral issues. I’m convinced that we will succeed. We have to make it and we will make it, Mickoski said.

Regarding his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Budapest, Mickoski said that, besides the state of Macedonia’s EU integrations, he also discussed a number of infrastructure projects, cooperation in the economy, healthcare and that the communication is on-going.