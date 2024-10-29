Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he has not seen the letter sent by DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti to Albanian, European and American leaders, in which Ahmeti warns about the stability and security of the country.
https://english.republika.mk/news/macedonia/ahmeti-sends-letters-to-leaders-of-albania-kosovo-us-germany-france-and-the-eu-warns-about-macedonias-future-stability/
No, I have not seen it. I receive many letters every day which I read and respond to, and I’m happy to enter into correspondence with citizens. Mr. Ahmeti is a citizen and we, as a responsible Government, pay due attention to every letter from every citizen, Mickoski said.
