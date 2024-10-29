Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he has not seen the letter sent by DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti to Albanian, European and American leaders, in which Ahmeti warns about the stability and security of the country.

https://english.republika.mk/news/macedonia/ahmeti-sends-letters-to-leaders-of-albania-kosovo-us-germany-france-and-the-eu-warns-about-macedonias-future-stability/