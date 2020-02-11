VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said Tuesday that the government will end the same way it started with criminal activities.
To push through the law on public prosecution at a session just before midnight;
To adopt substantive law on public prosecution in a shortened procedure;
To withdraw the same law, claim that only points and commas have been changed, and return the law into procedure with whole sentences and articles modified;
To fight so hard that the talks are not valid because Zaev is afraid for himself;
It means only one thing:
Zaev with this law fights for amnesty: for his own amnesty, the amnesty of his associates from the crime of the leadership and coalition, and the amnesty of his servants, wrote Mickoski on Facebook.
On the one hand, adds Mickoski, they are pushing through a law on prosecution ahead of the elections which will be effective after the election, or June 30, and they say giving 4 months to experts to draft constitutional law on the prosecution are too much.
They do not accept this because their hidden intentions for amnesty are revealed. There is no law that they did not break and it does not free them from responsibility. April 12 is coming !!!, Mickoski said.
