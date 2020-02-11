VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said Tuesday that the government will end the same way it started with criminal activities.

To push through the law on public prosecution at a session just before midnight;

To adopt substantive law on public prosecution in a shortened procedure;

To withdraw the same law, claim that only points and commas have been changed, and return the law into procedure with whole sentences and articles modified;

To fight so hard that the talks are not valid because Zaev is afraid for himself;

It means only one thing:

Zaev with this law fights for amnesty: for his own amnesty, the amnesty of his associates from the crime of the leadership and coalition, and the amnesty of his servants, wrote Mickoski on Facebook.