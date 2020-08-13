Mickoski schedules a press conference at 14h Macedonia 13.08.2020 / 13:19 VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski is scheduled to hold a press conference at 14h. The announcement came as SDSM leader Zoran Zaev was given the first attempt at forming a Government by his political ally, President Stevo Pendarovski. Mickoskipress conference Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 11.08.2020 Mickoski: Zaev is the last person who should talk about uniting the Macedonian political bloc Macedonia 11.08.2020 Mickoski: Ahmeti told me he will try to negotiate with Zaev, I wished him good luck Macedonia 06.08.2020 Mickoski and Ahmeti met to discuss a possible coalition Macedonia News There is still no deal with SDSM, Ahmeti reminds Zaev Zaev insists that he will not be blackmailed While receiving the mandate, Zaev acknowledged he doesn’t have the votes to form a Government Brothers from Bitola charged with producing and hoarding child pornography Five corona positive passengers on the latest Skopje – Turku flight Pendarovski set to give the mandate to Zoran Zaev, as doubts remain whether he has the votes Xhaferi cancels the session of Parliament which would’ve revealed if Zaev has the necessary majority All alone: No party leader wants to come to Ahmeti’s party .
